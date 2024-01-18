The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 20-21

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 19 2024 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cinema Under the Stars series returns to Albury featuring Pete's Dragon (2016).
The Cinema Under the Stars series returns to Albury featuring Pete's Dragon (2016).

LOOK UP

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.