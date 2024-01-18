Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 20-21

The Cinema Under the Stars series returns featuring Pete's Dragon (2016). Gather your family and friends and prepare for an enchanting night outdoors as Ernest Grant Park becomes an open-air theatre. As the sun sets, the screen will come to life, offering an elevated alternative to a classic movie night at home. Bring your own picnic or buy from one of the food vendors. Bring a camping chair or picnic rug. There will be lawn games from 6.30pm and food vendors trading from 7pm. The movie runs 8.30pm to 10.15pm.