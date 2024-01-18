Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 20-21

LOOK UP
AlburyCity Cinema Under The Stars, Ernest Grant Park, Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm to 10.15pm
The Cinema Under the Stars series returns featuring Pete's Dragon (2016). Gather your family and friends and prepare for an enchanting night outdoors as Ernest Grant Park becomes an open-air theatre. As the sun sets, the screen will come to life, offering an elevated alternative to a classic movie night at home. Bring your own picnic or buy from one of the food vendors. Bring a camping chair or picnic rug. There will be lawn games from 6.30pm and food vendors trading from 7pm. The movie runs 8.30pm to 10.15pm.
ROCK UP
Headlined by Indigenous musician Benny Walker with supporting performers in Joe Mungovan, Mt Maze, Pixie and Toby Mobbs. Enjoy some great tunes alongside tasty food truck fare, local brews and district wines from a licensed bar by Corowa Distillery Co. Part of the North of Murray Series, it's free for the whole family.
FALL UP
Alice's Wonderful Family Fun Day, QEII Square, Albury, Saturday, January 20, 9am to noon
In celebration of Alice's Wonderland: A Most Curious Adventure exhibition featured in the Albury Library Museum over summer, make a beeline for QEII Square for a magical morning of themed family fun. Search for the Cheshire Cat, be wowed by the roving magic show, bring your own morning tea and enjoy a Mad Hatter's tea party on the lawn, learn croquet or get your face painted. After all that, go to the Library Museum for a tour of the exhibition itself.
COOK UP
Paella Cooking Class, Saludos, Albury, Saturday, January 20, 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Saludos is hosting a paella cooking class. Price includes a welcome glass of sangria and a tote bag with paella recipes from the class and Spanish wine. Bookings essential on (02) 6021 3062 or email info@saludos.com.au.
LISTEN UP
The Bon Jovi Experience, Kinross Woolshed, Saturday, January 20, 8pm
Eighties rock 'n' roll fans simply cannot afford to miss Australia's best Bon Jovi touring act, delivering an authentic assault on the senses. Experience the power, passion and high energy replicated with authenticity and attention to detail. The renowned Romeo Jancevski is Bon Jovi re-incarnated, a rare talent delivering the most believable performance of the New Jersey legend.The production includes heartfelt performances of smash hits such as Livin' On A Prayer, Keep The Faith, You Give Love A Bad Name, Wanted Dead or Alive, Have A Nice Day, Bad Medicine, Always, It's My Life and Lay Your Hands On Me. Bookings: kinrosswoolshed.com.au
INK UP
Beginner Henna Tattoo Workshop, 548 The Goddess Emporium, Olive Street, Albury, Saturday, January 20, 10am to noon
Learn the basics of the traditional art of henna tattooing and how to use these techniques to create your own beautiful temporary tattoos. The class will cover types of henna, basic design elements, henna drills for practice and building muscle memory, creating a tattoo and henna tattoo aftercare. For bookings phone (02) 6066 0128 between 10am and 5pm. This class is suitable for ages 12+. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult.
GROOVE UP
Disco Time, Albury Wodonga Dance Centre, 399 Townsend Street, Saturday, January 20, 3.30pm to 5pm
This disco is for children aged 5 to 12. Games and prizes. Canteen facilities available. Parents are welcome to stay. Children $5. Bookings required. For more information phone Glen on 0402 459 321.
BATTLE UP
North East Battle of the Bands and Grand Final and DICE, The Shed Benalla, 126 Bridge Street, Benalla, Saturday, January 20, 3pm to 9pm
Bands, duos and soloists have been battling it out in heats around the region for months to make it to the grand final. Heat winners are The Dunners, Jackson Quilty, Filthy Rocks, Madoja, Ella Crathern, Judah Kelleher, Blue Curtain, Mieke Bosland, Samara Bright, Clean Coil, Dylan Cosgriff & The Omens and Maya Humphreys. The event will feature headliner DICE! Perth-based DICE are four piece alt-rock band that bring their good vibes everywhere they go. All ages. This event is strictly no drugs, alcohol, smoking or vaping. No pass-outs.
SWAP UP
Shake off the Silly Season Swap, Attree Park, Corryong, Saturday, January 20, 9.30am
Hosted by Corryong Food Swap, food growers share excesses, triumphs and challenges, and plans for a new Grow Free cart (they will discuss placement, management and decorating).
DRIVE UP
Winton Fun Day, Winton Motor Raceway, Saturday, January 20, 7am to 5pm
Experience the adrenaline of driving your own car on the iconic track where Supercars race. Enter now for an exhilarating day at Winton Raceway. Our fun days offer you the exclusive opportunity to navigate your vehicle around this legendary circuit ($90 a drive). Drivers can bring passengers along at $20 a person.
