Mount Hotham DJ selling drugs to patrons while police watching on

A DJ who sold drugs at Mt Hotham had aroused suspicion after being approached by drug affected people for short periods of time while police watched on.
Meg Bright had been working in hospitality during the day and as a DJ at night at various venues last snow season.
Police had been at Jack Frost and The General on July 25 when they spotted Bright, who performed as DJ Miss Meg, about 12.30am.
Bright had placed her belongings behind the counter at The General but kept hold of a black bum bag.
Police asked to search the 24-year-old and moved her into the kitchen.
She was asked if she had anything illegal in her possession, and shrugged before replying "maybe".
She was taken to the mountain's police station and gave the password to her phone, which showed messages documenting drug deals.
Bright had received cash and bank transfers of money and told police she "only supplies to people who can handle it".
She had initially claimed the seized drugs were for personal use before the text messages proved she had been selling.
Bright refused to say who had been supplying the drugs to her.
The 24-year-old, who usually lives in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, had to leave the snow resort after being charged due to her bail conditions.
Bright, who admitted to trafficking ketamine, possessing and using ecstasy, and possessing Viagra, has sought help for issues.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19, heard Bright had been using drugs to help her mental health.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said it wasn't a drug supply case involving flashy cars, high-end fashion or expensive watches.
"People who traffic in drugs should expect little to no mercy from the courts," he told her lawyer.
"But your client here is in a different position in that it's not drug trafficking over a period of time and there's a very modest amount of money found in her possession.
"And she brings herself before the court having taken significant steps to rectify her own issues, rather than throwing herself at the court and saying 'you fix it'.
"She's done everything she possibly can to improve her situation.
"Everyone makes mistakes in life and no one is perfect."
Mr Dunn ordered she be of good behaviour for a year and pay $1000 to the court fund.
