Mount Hotham DJ selling drugs to patrons while police watching on

January 21 2024 - 4:00am
Meg Bright was found with various drugs at The General at Mount Hotham during last year's snow season. Picture supplied
A DJ who sold drugs at Mt Hotham had aroused suspicion after being approached by drug affected people for short periods of time while police watched on.

