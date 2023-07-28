A DJ at Mount Hotham has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Police arrested the 24-year-old woman at a venue in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers had been investigating drug supply and allegedly recovered ketamine, ecstasy and viagra.
The 24-year-old had played a gig at a different venue earlier in the night.
She has been charged with offences including ketamine and ecstasy trafficking.
Sergeant Romina McEwan said the woman had been banned from the mountain as part of her bail conditions.
"We're aware there's a drug culture that goes along with working or being at the snow," she said.
"But people need to be mindful that they've got no idea what they're taking.
"It's something we try to police.
"It's important we get intelligence from people who are there, they can provide any information to Crime Stoppers."
The woman will face court at Myrtleford on November 10.
Meanwhile police charged a woman with deception offences on the same night.
She had allegedly stolen a credit card and used it to buy takeaway food.
The woman has also been banned from the mountain as part of her bail conditions.
