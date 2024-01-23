Convicts, caravans and a circus legacy: The Ashton family's unconventional life

They say it takes a village to raise a child; but for Dante Ashton, that village was made up of a motley crew of clowns, acrobats, magicians and circus animals.
She wouldn't have it any other way.
Her earliest memories involve watching her family perform under the spotlight, defying gravity on the trapeze and contorting their bodies in seemingly impossible ways.
From those moments, she was captivated.
"I used to play in the ring, run amok, watch from the back door during shows, and maybe even sneak hot chips from the canteen," she reminisced.
"My journey started before I could walk, and at nine years old, I did my first solo trapeze act."
For Ashton Entertainment, currently in its eighth generation of circus performers, dazzling audiences under the big top is a family tradition.
When Dante isn't performing for Infamous, she is a mum to her two-year-old daughter, Bindi, who is already showing promise on the trapeze.
"She loves dressing up and getting involved, so I think she will fit in nicely," she said.
"And Matais (her nephew) was only three weeks old when he went in the ring."
Growing up on the road, living in caravans year-round, might seem unconventional, but it's a lifestyle deeply ingrained in the Ashton family's heritage.
Their roots trace back to James Henry Ashton, a convict shipped to Australia in the mid-19th century.
Starting as a performing equestrian, he established the first Ashton Circus in 1850.
Jan Ashton-Rodriguez shared memories of the early days when caravans were a rarity, and the circus travelled from town to town with a horse and wagon.
"I think the very first caravan we got was supposed to be a lion's cage," she said.
"They deemed it too good for lions, so they turned it into Nana's caravan."
From a young age, Jan was involved in the show, initially as a bareback horse rider.
"Before that, I was always doing something, whether it was clown gags or just helping out," she said.
"We had Italian music clowns, Russian Cossack riders, and various other cultures involved.
"So, growing up in the 1950s, you learnt about diversity and acceptance."
Their family-friendly show, Circus Spectacular, will run on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 25, 26, and 27, at 11:30am.
The adults-only show, Infamous, will illuminate the big top on Wednesday night, January 24, at 8pm.
Attendees are encouraged to secure tickets at the door.
