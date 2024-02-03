The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Summit isn't quite right when it comes to hospital development talk

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated February 4 2024 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Medlin will not be speaking at a major health conference after concerns were raised about what may have been covered in her addresses.
Susan Medlin will not be speaking at a major health conference after concerns were raised about what may have been covered in her addresses.

It's a new year, but many of the same questions remain over the $558 million redevelopment of Albury hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.