Roxy's cafe is brewing a new chapter from van to storefront

An aroma of freshly brewed coffee beans will waft through Baranduda with the soft opening of the town's "new place to be".
After 18 months of planning, they are very excited to be opening the cafe, a first for Baranduda, on Wednesday, February 7.
Mr Breust said the cafe's namesake, Roxy the boxer, had become a bit of a local celebrity.
"We will be having a grand opening on Saturday, February 10, after we iron out any kinks for the week," he said.
"It's a little surreal, and I'm sure it'll take us a few weeks to settle in and for it to become real, but we're all looking forward to it."
Mr Breust said it would be "the neighbourhood meeting place" - especially given they had a liquor license and plenty of ideas.
"Baranduda has been really good to us," he said, reflecting on operating out of their van for the past three years.
The cafe, at 19 Dokic Way, will be open seven days a week from 6am and will offer "delicious" meals, most made in-house by head chef Tati Hartati.
"It will hopefully suit a variety of palates," Mr Breust said.
Mrs Breust said the cafe would offer a nice atmosphere, with plenty of grass outdoors to suit families.
"Bring a blanket and a chair, get a coffee and something to eat, and enjoy what our community has to offer," she said.
"And we want to thank the community for helping us get there, builders Nordcon and Hadar homes, because without help we wouldn't be here.
"And although we haven't had time to absorb it, we can't believe it's happening."
