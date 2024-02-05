The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Baranduda man accused of stabbing carer multiple times doesn't seek bail

Updated February 5 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Campbell's carer, who lives with him, was allegedly stabbed multiple times. File photo
Anthony Campbell's carer, who lives with him, was allegedly stabbed multiple times. File photo

A man accused of stabbing his housemate and carer multiple times in Baranduda has decided against seeking bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.