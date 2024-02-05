Baranduda man accused of stabbing carer multiple times doesn't seek bail

A man accused of stabbing his housemate and carer multiple times in Baranduda has decided against seeking bail.
He has made multiple court appearances in Wodonga since being taken into custody, and had flagged a bail application.
Concerns about his mental health, and where he would be bailed to, were raised.
The court heard he was unable to return to the Baranduda home he had been residing in as the alleged victim lived there.
Concerns were raised that a child lived at another address.
Police did not want to release Campbell without supports being in place for his mental health issues, given the possible risk he would pose to the community.
Attempts to organise psychiatric assessments while Campbell was in custody had been flagged.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said it had been a frustrating process.
He told the court Campbell was found "not to be acutely mentally ill" or psychotic as to warrant a mental health facility admission.
Other options to address concerns with Campbell were flagged, but the court heard the process was complicated.
The case returned to court on Monday, February 5, and Campbell ultimately didn't seek release.
He will return to court on March 5.
