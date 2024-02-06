Albury signs a former player and GWS draftee, who then battled knee injury

Albury has welcomed back Lachie Tiziani to the Ovens and Murray Football League.
He played with Albury and the Murray Bushrangers and was selected at No. 54 by GWS in the 2016 AFL Draft.
However, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April, 2018 and was delisted after that season.
"With 'Tiz' he had a really bad knee injury, so it took him a fair while to get back from that," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
"The last couple of years he's played basically two full years of footy, which is the main thing for him, and he's starting to enjoy it again."
Tiziani has played 29 games with Inner West Magpies in AFL Sydney over the past two years and in the strongest sign of his recovery from the horror knee injury, was named in the league Team of the Year last season.
He's only 27 next month, so has plenty of time to make an impact as a full-time player at the Tigers.
"He could seriously play anywhere, he got drafted as a forward, I could definitely see him in our forward line," Daly explained.
"He's an awkward height, he's tall, but nimble and quick, but he could play a variety of positions.
"He's very laidback and relaxed, but it was definitely a big few years for him missing that much footy when you are growing up, playing as much footy as he did and being as good as he was and still is, it's been great for him to get back."
Tiziani could form a new-look forward line with former Hawthorn draftee Mat Walker.
Jacob Conlan has been the Tigers' spearhead over the past three years, sharing the Doug Strang Medal with Wangaratta's Michael Newton in 2021.
However, he's joined VFL club Port Melbourne, so would only return if not selected for the Borough or the VFL outfit has a bye.
