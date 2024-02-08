WEATHER WATCH: Summer's hottest day so far, more dry conditions expected

The driest November to January period at Broome was 10.1 millimetres in 1921-22 in which Mildura was the only town in Victoria to record over 40 degrees. Mildura also was the only town in Victoria to record over 40 degrees during both November and December just recently. Yan Yean Reservoir recorded its wettest January day with 60 millimetres since 82.6 in 1922. All these past cases of dry November to January periods in Broome all lead to noteworthy high temperatures in the following April all the way from inland Queensland right down to Victoria including Melbourne. In Melbourne the highest temperature reached very high temperatures well over 30 degrees in both April 1967 and 1968 and this also occurred in April 1865 and 1866, 102 years back.

