The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We deserve transparency': More secrets about hospital project to be revealed

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Cohn, in her scrubs, addresses a rally in 2022 before her entry into parliament last year. She spoke of knowing the Albury hospital "back to front" in her recent speech seeking government documents.
Amanda Cohn, in her scrubs, addresses a rally in 2022 before her entry into parliament last year. She spoke of knowing the Albury hospital "back to front" in her recent speech seeking government documents.

The NSW government has been ordered to produce secret information about the Albury hospital redevelopment by the end of the month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.