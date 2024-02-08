'We deserve transparency': More secrets about hospital project to be revealed

The NSW government has been ordered to produce secret information about the Albury hospital redevelopment by the end of the month.
Greens MP Amanda Cohn successfully moved a motion in the NSW Legislative Council late on the night of Wednesday February 7 to have a range of documents, dating from January 1, 2022, provided within 21 days.
They include clinical services plans or reviews, consultations with clinicians, project control group minutes, capital investment proposals, costings, points of care profiles and projections, value management studies, transport plans and geotechnical assessments.
Dr Cohn has also sought the 2022 Twin Cities clinical services plan and all documents formed since January 1, 2021, about the hospital revamp, including correspondence and briefings with Albury MP Justin Clancy and Albury Wodonga Health.
The former Albury deputy mayor told the Upper House that "my community of Albury-Wodonga deserves transparency".
"This (Labor) government has stood by the decision of the previous (Coalition) government to pursue a brownfield redevelopment at a cost of $558 million to the NSW public," Dr Cohn said.
"We deserve an understanding, in detail, of what that means for the future of health care in our region, and to understand whether this multi-million dollar expenditure is the most effective investment of public funds to improve health care in our region."
Dr Cohn's latest move follows a previous information request in 2023 which resulted in the revelation that a 2021 master plan recommended a new hospital be built for Albury-Wodonga rather than a brownfield development.
She said based on her experience as a medico at Albury hospital and council discussions she was a party to she has "serious concerns" about community needs being met with the upgrade plan.
"Nobody can answer a simple question like the number of beds resulting from the planned redevelopment," Dr Cohn said.
"Despite attempted reassurances by the minister and the department, it is not clear that adequate geotechnical site assessment has taken place, nor has it been taken into account in their costings.
"For example, it has been revealed that a ward is currently sinking and putting patients and staff at risk due to being built on reactive clay soil."
Dr Cohn also told parliament of her frustration at having to seek a parliamentary order for documents, rather than being able to pursue them through a more rapid protocol system introduced by the Labor government for the release of material.
Government minister Courtney Houssos stressed the Labor regime was committed to greater transparency but noted the involvement of Victoria complicated matters with the Albury hospital revamp.
"Unlike the other 228 hospitals and health facilities that support NSW residents, Albury-Wodonga hospital is administered by Albury Wodonga Health, which is overseen not by NSW Health, but by the Victorian Government," Ms Houssos said.
"Accordingly, the sort of information that the government holds on this hospital is more limited, and often consultation is required with our Victorian counterparts.
"Notwithstanding this unique situation, I am advised that my colleague in the other house, the excellent Minister for Health, my good friend the Honourable Ryan Park, has facilitated multiple briefings for Dr Cohn on this matter as well as proactively having released the 2021 clinical services plan and the Albury-Wodonga master plan, including hundreds, if not thousands, of pages on this hospital project."
