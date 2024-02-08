YACKANDANDAH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Darren Holmes and prospects this season

WE SAY: The Roos enjoyed an outstanding home and away season last year to only lose one match and secure their first finals berth since 2010. However, their over reliance on Nick Donaghey to kick a winning score was brutally exposed at Sandy Creek after the Roos only managed six and four goals in the second-semi and preliminary final respectively. However, the addition of Mitch Exton and Bailey Annett will provide the Roos with added firepower this season. Annett and Josh Smart are both young recruits who should prove to be handy additions after having previously played a handful of senior matches for O&M heavyweight Wangaratta. Hunger and motivation shouldn't be an issue at Butson Park either after the disappointment of last year's finals exit. The Roos defence comprising Angus Lingham, Josh Garland, Logan Martin and Nick Houston is their biggest asset and the equal of any in the competition. Skipper Ben McIntosh and Zack Leitch are among the biggest names in the league and you get the feeling Leitch could easily find another gear this season after battling a back injury at stages last year. While the preliminary finalists have undoubtedly improved their list, so have grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who will be hard to displace as they strive to make a third consecutive grand final.