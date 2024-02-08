YACKANDANDAH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Darren Holmes and prospects this season

YACKANDANDAH
Co-coaches: Darren Holmes and Justin Maybury
Last year: Second (16-1-1)
Gains: Mitch Exton (season off), Cam Newbold (Greta), Bailey Annett (season off), Ethan Roach, Josh Smart (Tarrawingee), Jordy Eaton (Beechworth), Danny Attwell (interrupted season), Sam McKenzie (Wodonga Raiders)
Losses: Lee Dale (South Cairns Cutters), Lachie McMillan (overseas)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Most recent flag: 2000
Captain: Ben McIntosh
Q&A with DARREN HOLMES
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: It's hard to look past Chiltern at this early stage. I can only base it on the last two seasons, however I hear the defending premier has snagged some solid recruits and hasn't lost too much talent.
Your likely top-five in order?: Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Chiltern, Yackandandah, Barnawartha, Rutherglen
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: It's hard to go past Rutherglen. Personally, I don't pay too much attention to the outside noise from rival clubs, however the hype surrounding Rutherglen and its recruiting has been constant, so my guess is the Cats should be the big improvers.
Best player in the competition?: Chiltern's Kyle Cooper is the hardest to combat.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: I'll be honest... I wouldn't have a clue.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Sam Mackenzie. Sam is a young bloke who's played some junior football with us over the journey. He's returned to the club and has barely missed a session. Sam's super fit, has pace to burn and we're hoping he can have a break out season with us.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Nick Donaghey. 'Donners' appears to have flicked the switch, his training has gone to the next level and as a result he's fitter and stronger than I've ever seen him.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: Recruiting is easily the worst thing about coaching. Your current/former players, club culture and previous seasons' results are the biggest help when recruiting. This off season was marginally better than the previous due to those things.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: We have beeen fluctuating between 25 to 36 for most sessions. We've added a bit more flexibility for some of our guys due to family and work commitments, if they cant make training they're posting their own session in our our Facebook group page. We will have six travellers from Melbourne to play this season so they are doing their own thing down there.
What are your expectations this season?: I expect to play finals, how far we go depends on availability and how hard the guys work pre and during the season.
WE SAY: The Roos enjoyed an outstanding home and away season last year to only lose one match and secure their first finals berth since 2010. However, their over reliance on Nick Donaghey to kick a winning score was brutally exposed at Sandy Creek after the Roos only managed six and four goals in the second-semi and preliminary final respectively. However, the addition of Mitch Exton and Bailey Annett will provide the Roos with added firepower this season. Annett and Josh Smart are both young recruits who should prove to be handy additions after having previously played a handful of senior matches for O&M heavyweight Wangaratta. Hunger and motivation shouldn't be an issue at Butson Park either after the disappointment of last year's finals exit. The Roos defence comprising Angus Lingham, Josh Garland, Logan Martin and Nick Houston is their biggest asset and the equal of any in the competition. Skipper Ben McIntosh and Zack Leitch are among the biggest names in the league and you get the feeling Leitch could easily find another gear this season after battling a back injury at stages last year. While the preliminary finalists have undoubtedly improved their list, so have grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who will be hard to displace as they strive to make a third consecutive grand final.
PREDICTION: Third
