The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment

Baker Boy pumped to perform on the plains at Deniliquin for the first time

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud Yolngu man, artist and 2019 Young Australian of the Year, Danzal Baker OAM - known as Baker Boy - hailed from Milingimbi and Maningrida in North-East Arnhem Land. Picture supplied
Proud Yolngu man, artist and 2019 Young Australian of the Year, Danzal Baker OAM - known as Baker Boy - hailed from Milingimbi and Maningrida in North-East Arnhem Land. Picture supplied

Indigenous rapper and performer Baker Boy is itching to be back on tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.