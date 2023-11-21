THE iconic Deni Ute Muster site will turn into a dance floor when Play on the Plains returns to Deniliquin in autumn after it was axed earlier this year.
Headlining the 2024 festival on Saturday, March 9, will be King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Baker Boy, Northeast Party House, Alex Lahey, The Carp Factory along with the Battle of the Bands contestants/finalists on the B Stage.
Play on the Plains' general manager Vicky Lowry welcomed the return of the festival, which was cancelled this year amid low ticket sales.
"We are thrilled to be back for 2024, adding to and growing the event with fireworks, camping on site and a Battle of the Bands," she said.
"Play on the Plains was created for a younger audience through to families, bringing them all together to experience the best of our young Australian talent."
The Battle of the Bands competition will be split into three categories - Senior Band (Open Age), Junior Band (Primary School) and Solo Artist (Open Age); these young musicians will each play a set, including production and sound mixing, on the B stage between the Main Stage artists' sets.
Winners in each category will score cash prizes. The best solo artist will gain a $750 musical equipment voucher and best senior band will earn $500 (with $250 for second place and $100 for third).
Play on the Plains is supported by the NSW government.
Local bus company Dyson Group will run charter buses from Hay, Cobram, Strathmerton, Barooga, Tocumwal, Finley, Blightly, Koondrok, Barham, Wakool, Kialla, Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kyabram, Yarrawonga and Mulwala.
There will also be shuttle buses around Deniliquin.
The event will be cashless with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands and top-up stations on site. Attendees can retrieve their unused funds online after the festival.
Gates to the camp site open at noon and festival arena gates open at 1pm.
Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.
