The Border Mail
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Wodonga Council dumps committee plan in new hospital motion

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 21 2023 - 5:00am
Lobbying from Better Border Health has helped convince a majority of Wodonga councillors not to support a plan to pursue a wide-ranging committee looking at health issues.
Wodonga Council has dumped a plan to push for a broad committee as part of its hospital advocacy, amid concerns it could hinder campaign momentum.

