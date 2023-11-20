The Border Mail
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

French Ambassador to Australia to attend Corryong FoodShare Services opening

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corryong FoodShare Services spokeswoman Pastor Carol Allen says the Upper Murray charity is experiencing soaring demand for food parcels and financial help.
Corryong FoodShare Services spokeswoman Pastor Carol Allen says the Upper Murray charity is experiencing soaring demand for food parcels and financial help.

AN UPPER Murray charity with soaring demand for its services now has a permanent home after years spent in limbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.