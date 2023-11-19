Corowa's Dan Christian was forced to revive his first-class mentality in helping the home team to an exciting 17-run win over premiers Lavington on Saturday.
Christian opened the innings and was the only player in the game to pass 32.
He finished with 53 from 101 deliveries as the underdogs made 142 from 45.5 overs.
The Panthers looked comfortable at 3-84, but lost 7-41 to fall for 125.
"He said to the boys after the game it's been eight-nine years since he's had to bat like that, he compared it to a day four Sheffield Shield wicket," Corowa all-rounder Ben Mitchell said.
"You've got to dig in and wait for the opportunity, that knock was probably the difference because he was the only person who was able to do it for either side.
"I think a lot of people would have expected him to come down and slog his way to whatever was needed, but he's too good a player, he can adapt to any situation and he did that against Albury a few weeks ago when it was a tough wicket as well."
Christian played 20 one-day internationals and 23 T20s for Australia, but also played 83 first-class games, compiling 3783 runs at 30.5.
Mitchell said Corowa's Ball Park wicket was difficult to score on when either team bowled at the stumps and set a straight field.
"We learnt a lot by watching them bowl, we tried to replicate that, but maybe do it a bit earlier," he explained.
Teenage leg-spinner Hunter Hall will never forget his dismissal of Christian, caught and bowled, finishing with 3-25 from 10 overs, while Nizam Uddin took 3-28.
Emerging opener Oscar Lyons top-scored with a patient 32 from 80 balls, while vice-captain Chris Galvin made 24.
"Galvin was the big one, he looked quite comfortable and is a man batting in form, his runs show that, when we were able to get him out, we felt like we were in control," Mitchell stated.
Mitchell claimed 3-29, while Mark Athanitis was miserly with 1-8 from 10 overs.
The game was one of three to feature the top six against each other.
Elsewhere, Albury captain Ross Dixon was left on 99 not out in the seven-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders.
The visitors completed all but one ball of their allotted overs as Josh Warren top-scored with 51 of the 149.
Dixon's day started well with 3-21, while Oliver Hald chipped in with 3-22.
And Dixon's match only improved as Albury passed the target with 12.2 overs to spare.
The ladder is: Belvoir 36, East Albury 30, North Albury 30, Corowa 30, Tallangatta 27, Lavington 24; St Patrick's 24, Wodonga Raiders 21, Albury 18, New City 6, Baranduda 6, Wodonga 0.
