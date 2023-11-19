The Border Mail
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benalla police appeal for help to find stolen car worth about $100,000

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 20 2023 - 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives have released images of the stolen vehicle to aid their investigations. Picture supplied
Detectives have released images of the stolen vehicle to aid their investigations. Picture supplied

Benalla detectives have appealed for public help following the theft of a $100,000 vehicle from a car yard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.