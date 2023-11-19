Benalla detectives have appealed for public help following the theft of a $100,000 vehicle from a car yard.
Police said the 2017 Holden HSV Wagon was stolen from the outdoor display area of the Chenery Street, Mansfield, property about 4.45am on November 15.
"The grey wagon, thought to be worth around $100,000, did not have licence plates attached at the time," police said in a statement on Monday, November 20.
Benalla Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released images of the Holden.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
