Walla has extended its impressive start to the season after easily accounting for Culcairn in their Hume league clash at Culcairn on Saturday.
The Hoppers were in a ruthless mood with the ball after the Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Lions openers Vince Chaffey (4) and Jackson Lezius (0) were both dismissed cheaply to have the home side on the backfoot from the outset.
Brendan Sheather (0) and Brady Peake (1) also failed to fire with the bat with Mark Taylor claiming three of the opening four wickets as Culcairn slumped to 4/6.
Rory Jenkins (18) and Noah Mair (13) were able to offer some resistance before Jenkins was dismissed and veteran Steve Brand strolled to the crease.
Brand produced a quickfire 49 off 38 deliveries including five boundaries to at least ensure the Lions notched more than 100 runs.
But Brand was denied a deserved half-century and left stranded after Mitch Lauritzen cleaned up the tail, claiming four of the last five wickets to finish the match and the impressive figures of 4-19 from six overs.
The Hoppers made light-work of the run chase to surpass the Lion's total of 10/102 after 22 overs.
Taylor top-scored for the Hoppers with 50 not out, scoring more than a run-a-ball and smashing nine boundaries.
Riley Knobel was the pick of the Culcairn bowlers with 2/30 from his six overs.
Hoppers captain Joel Merkel who made 15 runs said his side laid the foundations for the win after being able to dismiss the Lions' top order so cheaply.
"We got off to a strong start with the ball and after that it was just essentially a case of making sure we kept our foot on their throat," Merkel said.
"To clean them up for just over 100 runs was a good effort.
"After we lost the toss and were forced to bowl, anytime you are chasing less than 140 it can be good and bad.
"Yes it can take the pressure off but you can get complacent as well, so to get the runs required with only four wickets down was a pleasing effort.
"I thought all our bowlers performed well with the ball apart from myself.
"Mitch Lauritzen bowled well late in the innings for his four wickets.
"Steve Brand is obviously a quality player and batted well for his 49 and showed what he is capable of."
The Hoppers remain the only undefeated side in the competition after starting the season with six consecutive wins.
"I'm a bit surprised that we are undefeated considering how we have been going with numbers," Merkel said.
"We have had at least a couple of fill-ins most weeks.
"But I know a lot of the other clubs have been in a similar situation so it's hard to get a gauge on the opposition until you face them at full-strength."
In other matches Holbrook and Rand produced the closest tussle of the round.
The Brookers won the toss and made 6/174 which was always going to be hard to run down but the Pigeons just failed to get the required runs after making 8/169.
Mark Kreutzberger was in fine form with the bat for the visitors after making 66.
