Sunday, 19 November 2023
Cr Danny Claridge is the new mayor of Benalla Rural City Council

November 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Benalla council has announced Cr Justin King as deputy mayor and Cr Danny Claridge as mayor for the next 12 months. Picture supplied
Danny Claridge has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Benalla council for a 12-month term.

