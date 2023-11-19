The two young men who lost their lives in a car crash discovered in Benambra on Saturday, November 18, were only 20-years-old.
Victoria Police has identified them as coming from the outer Melbourne suburbs of Pakenham and Beaconsfield Upper.
It was believed their car rolled down a hill, crashing into a fence on a private property along the Corryong-Benambra Road, either on Friday night or Saturday morning.
Their lifeless bodies were found at the scene by a member of the public on Saturday, November 18, about 3.30pm.
Police are continuing their investigations into the incident to determine the exact circumstances.
Meanwhile, police said the injuries suffered by a man after he crashed his motorbike in Cudgewa on Friday, November 17, were "non-life-threatening".
It is believed the rider lost control of his motorcycle before descending 50 metres down a steep embankment on the Murray Valley Highway about 2:30 pm.
The rider, a 42-year-old man from Endeavour Hills in Melbourne, was subsequently airlifted to The Alfred hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Again, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As part of their probe, police would like to hear from anyone who might possess information or dash-cam footage or who might have witnessed the crash.
That could include any erratic driving they saw in the lead-up to the incident.
People who can assist are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
