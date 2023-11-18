A man has been rushed to hospital in Melbourne after suffering serious injuries coming off his motorbike at Cudgewa.
It is understood the man was taken to The Alfred hospital as a result of the crash.
Corryong police arrived at the scene on Friday, November 17, about 4pm.
Police have been contacted about the incident.
