Holbrook Football-Netball Club's huge gamble to raffle a truck as a major fundraiser has delivered the club a $400,000 windfall.
The club made the bold decision to raffle a Kenworth Legend Sar valued at $500,000 with tickets first available at the start of the year.
Tickets for the raffle were $1000 each with a maximum of 1000 tickets which were sold out by the end of September.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley drew the winning ticket at a function at the Holbrook Sporting Complex on Saturday with more than 300 people attending.
The draw was also live streamed to enable ticket purchasers to watch the life-changing draw unfold.
The lucky winner of the first prize went to Timothy Dun from Grenfell in Central West New South Wales.
Second prize of $30,000 cash went to Kerry Morton who is the wife of former president David Morton who is also a premiership player with the Brookers.
Holbrook president, Anthony Churchill, revealed Dun worked in the trucking industry.
"The winner was from Grenfell and is an owner-driver who I think he owns two trucks," Churchill said.
"His young bloke purchased the winning ticket when we were selling them at the Henty Field Days.
"So it was good to see the winning ticket go to someone who is going to benefit from the win and use the truck."
The club alongside the whole community will benefit from the major fundraiser with the profit set to be spent on infrastructure at the Holbrook Sporting Complex.
A new $140,000 electronic scoreboard was purchased with the proceeds from the raffle earlier this year and installed in late August and recently used when the Brookers hosted a Hume league final.
"We have already used some of the money on the new electronic scoreboard," Churchill said.
"A new fence around the ground is also on the wish-list.
"The old changerooms need some maintenance work done which clubs use if we host a final again.
"There is also talk of building an undercover shelter between the football oval and the netball courts so spectators can watch either the footy or netball."
Churchill said it was a proud moment for the club and satisfying for all involved to raise $400,000.
"It was a big weekend for the club and everything went to plan," he said.
"It was a monumental effort by everybody involved to be able to raise such a huge amount of money.
"Our club secretary Lionel Plunkett did a power of work organising the raffle.
"It just showcases what can be achieved if you have got a community willing to go places and do things, the sky is the limit and you can achieve anything."
All the sold raffle tickets were displayed on a table at the function before being placed in the barrel.
"We did a fair bit of homework on which was the best way to conduct the raffle," Churchill said.
"So if you were at the function you could see your ticket on the table or if you were watching the live stream, you could also see your ticket.
"We also had Heather Wilton as a scrutineer of the tickets and is former mayor of the Greater Hume Shire."
Churchill said the club may explore running a similar raffle in the future.
"I haven't given that a lot of thought but my initial reaction is probably not straight away," he said.
"It may be something that we could consider again in five or 10-years time.
"You have to have the right sort of truck available and you can't just raffle any truck and expect to get the same result.
"I think the stars aligned for us as far as selling the tickets because we were coming out of Covid and the truck we raffled was highly sought after but hard to get.
"There was a lot of thought and planning that went into the raffle and it's not just a matter of picking any truck and thinking you can sell 1000 tickets.
"You could come unstuck pretty quickly if you don't do your homework."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.