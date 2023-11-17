The Border Mail
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Fresh group among Wodonga Council's latest health advocacy ideas

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wider approach to infrastructure needs across the region, including Wodonga, is being sought through a new committee proposal. Picture by Mark Jesser
A wider approach to infrastructure needs across the region, including Wodonga, is being sought through a new committee proposal. Picture by Mark Jesser

A PROPOSAL for cross border commissioners to establish a wide-reaching committee is among five recommendations to be considered by Wodonga Council as it continues its push for improved hospital services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.