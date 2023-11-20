Three players with links to the Ovens and Murray Football League-Murray Bushrangers have just been selected in the AFL Draft.
Round one was held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Monday night as Albury duo Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard joined Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson at the elite level.
O'Sullivan was the highest ranked Bushranger at No. 11 by Geelong, Gothard is GWS-bound at No. 12, while Wilson was chosen by St Kilda at No. 18.
It was a remarkable two minutes for the Albury Football Club when Gothard was selected immediately after his Tigers' team-mate.
Albury had a number of supporters present and they celebrated in style.
While O'Sullivan was expected to be selected around the top 10-12, Gothard's selection bolt stunned the Draft experts, who thought he was more likely around 30.
O'Sullivan was presented with his jumper by former Geelong superstar Joel Selwood, which was also the latter's famous No. 14.
"It's amazing, Joel's obviously a legend of the game, so to be presented the jumper by him is pretty special, yeah," a delighted O'Sullivan told host broadcaster FOX FOOTY.
O'Sullivan's athleticism is highly rated.
One-hundred and ninety-eight cms, the key defender posted a top 10 finish in the 2km time trial (six minutes and 11 seconds) at the AFL Draft Combine in October.
He averaged 17.8 disposals, at a terrific 86 percent efficiency, at the nationals for the title-winning Allies.
And Gothard also impressed at the Draft Combine, finishing second in the standing vertical jump with 78cms, while his 2.96secs for the 20m sprint was also in the top 10.
The small forward's greatest strengths are his elusiveness and creativity.
When Wilson's name was read out, his family and friends also produced an emotional response, similar to his Bushrangers' team-mates
"It's pretty exciting for me, everyone that's involved, awesome night and awesome experience," Wilson said.
Eighteen-year-old Wilson has proven one of the most consistent draftees this year with his professionalism lauded by clubs.
He has put on nine kilograms from last year, undergoing a rigorous strength and conditioning program.
A clever half-forward or wing, Wilson starred for Victoria Country at the AFL National Championships and was also named in the under 18 domestic competition's Team of the Year.
A superb mover, Wilson has a host of attributes, including his elite running and ball-winning ability.
And yet another Bushranger - defender Oscar Ryan - was a stunning bolter.
He was taken by Adelaide at No. 27.
The rise of the quartet continues a proud tradition at the Bushies, who have produced a host of AFL superstars, including premiership players Barry Hall and Steve Johnson, while three Collingwood premiership players from this year - Jack Crisp, Steele Sidebottom and Jamie Elliott - also came through the system.
Round two onwards will be held on Tuesday night, with the rookie and pre-season draft on Wednesday afternoon.
