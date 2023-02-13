A RIVERINA music festival - headlined by Australian singer-songwriter Jessica Mauboy - has been cancelled amid low ticket sales.
Play on the Plains was planned to run at Deniliquin on Saturday, March 11.
Organisers said the third annual community-run, not-for-profit event had poor ticket sales and it was not viable for the organisation to continue and suffer a financial loss.
Chairman Russell Tait said organisers made the call on Monday with heavy hearts.
"Play on the Plains is such a great event and we've been committed to getting it off the ground, but the numbers are just not there," he said.
"On behalf of the board, staff and artists who have done everything possible to drive ticket sales, we must be realistic and cancel at this point."
General manager Vicky Lowry said she was grateful to everyone involved throughout the festival's history.
"We'd like to thank all the suppliers, artists, staff and volunteers who have worked so hard over the past three years to make Play on the Plains the wonderful party it's been and, hopefully, we'll be able to play again sometime down the track," she said,
All ticketholders will be contacted directly to arrange full refunds.
