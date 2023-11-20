She took offence at something that happened during their earlier drinking session, so Amanda Johnson smashed a bowl over her boyfriend's head.
Johnson hit him hard enough to break the bowl but he didn't suffer any injuries.
However, Johnson, Albury Local Court was told on Monday, November 20, wasn't finished.
She then punched her on again-off again partner of two years several times to the face.
Her behaviour, she indicated to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, was directly related to a combination of mental health and the grog.
"Alcohol and bipolar (disorder), it's a no-no," she explained to Ms McLaughlin.
Johnson said she had not long been diagnosed with the mental health condition, but had not allowed her issues to slide unchecked.
Instead, she was undertaking professional counselling and support to manage her conditions.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out to Johnson how she had "a number of like offences" over the past four years.
"That's a concern for the court," she said.
Ms McLaughlin told Johnson, who previously pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of assault, that it was "not an insignificant example" of such an offence.
"You picked up a bowl, you smashed it over his head, causing (the bowl) to smash," she said.
"Then you punched him several times to the face."
Ms McLaughlin said Johnson's mental health issues would need to be at the centre of her rehabilitation.
Her criminal history and the seriousness of the offence, she said, meant the court had to find there was "no alternative to imprisonment".
Ms McLaughlin said that was because of the need for deterrence for Johnson and for her to undertake rehabilitation.
Nevertheless, she said the community would be best protected by assisting Johnson in overcoming those issues that led to her offending.
Johnson, 35, of Thurgoona Street, was sentenced to five months' jail, but Ms McLaughlin ordered the term be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Under the order, she must undertake anger management and alcohol counselling as directed.
Police told the court that Johnson and the victim began drinking on the night of August 20, continuing until the early hours of the following morning.
About 6.30am, Johnson became "agitated" with him over an incident that happened the previous night.
The victim was seated at the dining table, with Johnson standing close by.
This was when she struck him with the bowl and threw the punches.
The victim called triple zero, then police arrived and he was taken to Albury hospital.
Johnson was arrested and taken to the Albury police station, where she declined to be interviewed.
Ms McLaughlin also convicted and fined Johnson $800.
