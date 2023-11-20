The Border Mail
Magistrate tells Albury woman her repeated violence 'a concern for the court'

By Albury Court
November 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Amanda Johnson
She took offence at something that happened during their earlier drinking session, so Amanda Johnson smashed a bowl over her boyfriend's head.

