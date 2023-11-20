The Border Mail
Thurgoona fatal crash: Daniel Brendon Hosie's case returns to Albury Local Court

By Nigel McNay
November 21 2023 - 10:18am
Daniel Brendon Hosie.
Prosecution of a Table Top motorist charged over the death of a teenage girl has been taken over by the NSW DPP.

