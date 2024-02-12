The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

'She could still play': Opals coach happy to leave door open for Jackson

By Steve Barrett
February 12 2024 - 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson shocked the basketball world with her retirement announcement, but Opals coach Sandy Brondello hasn't ruled out a fifth Olympics for the legend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lauren Jackson shocked the basketball world with her retirement announcement, but Opals coach Sandy Brondello hasn't ruled out a fifth Olympics for the legend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Opals coach Sandy Brondello has left the door ajar for legendary Lauren Jackson to participate in the Paris Olympics, but won't pressure her into doing so.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.