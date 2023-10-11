The Border Mailsport
Lauren Jackson signs with Albury-Wodonga Bandits for 2024 NBL1 East season

Updated October 11 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:02pm
Lauren Jackson will once again be playing in the border stadium named in her honour after signing with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits for the 2024 NBL1 East season.

