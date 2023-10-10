A Glenroy man badgered a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him, then did so on multiple occasions, a court has heard.
The man was 20 when he began messaging the girl on the Snapchat application in July, 2022.
Bagat Ghimire's first approach was asking her to "hook up" with him.
"What do you mean by that?" the girl replied.
"Like, to have sex," Ghimire said.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, October 10, in agreed Director of Public Prosecution facts, that the girl then asked for his age.
Ghimire told her he was 21, to which she said: "I'm 15. No, I'm too young."
While that approach did not result in him committing the crime, Ghimire persisted and eventually began having sexual contact with the victim.
The incidents took place between July 23 and August 6, 2022.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin committed Ghimire, of Driver Terrace, for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
That came after Ghimire, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, where he has been held bail refused, to five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child aged greater than 14 but less than 16.
He also admitted to two charges of intentional sexual touching of a child older than 10 but younger than 16.
On those pleas, DPP representative Aaron Thomas withdrew 13 other charges.
The court was told how after the girl had informed Ghimire that sex would not be happening, she commented: "So, you just don't care."
"No," he said, "I don't care."
Ghimire then deleted her as a Snapchat contact and blocked her account.
However, she later met him again through acquaintances, resulting in her being invited to his then home in Duffy Crescent, North Albury.
It was the first time Ghimire and the girl had met in person.
She spoke to him then he added her back to his Snapchat account.
The girl returned the following day and he again asked if she would have sex with him "and not tell anyone".
"I don't know, I don't know," she replied, before seeking out a friend's opinion.
Later, Ghimire and a friend smoked cannabis then offered some to the girl, who after using the drug felt tired and went to lie down on a bed.
He lay with her and sexually touched her as she remained still.
The court was told Ghimire and the girl had sexual intercourse on several occasions over the following weeks.
