The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury man got 'overconfident' on a bellyful of brandy before heading home

By Albury Court
October 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A West Albury learner motorcyclist who downed five glasses of brandy shortly before falling off his machine at a roundabout has apologised for his actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.