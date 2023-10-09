A West Albury learner motorcyclist who downed five glasses of brandy shortly before falling off his machine at a roundabout has apologised for his actions.
Stenin Biju told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, October 9, the alcohol had made him overconfident, so he made the wrong decision to ride home.
Biju said he was having a few drinks in an effort to make some friends.
But Ms McLaughlin told the 28-year-old he had committed a "serious offence" given the combination of the crash and his blood alcohol, which was right on the cusp of a high-range reading.
"Thankfully you weren't more gravely injured," she said.
Biju, of Day Street, pleaded guilty to charges of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and negligent driving.
The court was told Biju was riding his motorbike west along Smollett Street on September 2 about 9.15pm when he approached the roundabout at the intersection with Wodonga Place.
Police said he failed to stick to the roadway, instead riding into the concrete kerb at the centre of the roundabout.
That caused Biju to fall to the ground.
Police arrived about 9.30pm to the sight of Biju standing next to his motorbike, with blood running down both legs from multiple grazes to his knees.
Blood could also be seen on the cowling on the back of his motorbike.
Police immediately noticed that Biju was "well-affected" by alcohol, as his speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed "and he was swaying".
Biju failed a breath test and so was arrested and taken to the Albury police station, where he provided a blood alcohol reading of 0.143.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Biju $1660 and disqualified his licence for three months.
The disqualification was backdated to the night of his arrest, when his licence was suspended by police.
