A driver lost her licence on the spot after being detected drink driving in Wodonga during the early hours of Sunday, October 8.
Police said officers were called to reports of a silver Ford Mondeo sedan driving erratically in the Birralee McDonald's drive-through on Melrose Drive about 2.30am and spoke to the 51-year-old driver.
"The Wodonga woman was requested to accompany police to a police station for an evidentiary breath test and provided an alleged reading on 0.172," police said in a statement.
"Her licence was immediately suspended for 12 months and she is expected to be charged on summons for numerous traffic and drink driving offences."
