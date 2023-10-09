Reigning premier Chiltern has snared another prized signing as it strives to become the first club to win a hat-trick of flags since Mitta United in 2004-05-06.
The Swans have landed Kurtis Corrin who arrives from Rosebud in the Mornington Peninsula Football League after relocating to the area in August for an employment opportunity.
Corrin, 27, joined Southern Vale Homes where Chiltern football manager Jarrod O'Neill is also employed and it hasn't taken long for O'Neill to lock in another high-profile signing.
O'Neill said Corrin should prove to be a handy addition as a midfielder-forward after playing in a flag for Rosebud several years ago.
Corrin had last season off and only played a handful of reserves matches this season before relocating to the Border.
"Kurtis started working with us at Southern Vale Homes when he moved back to the area a couple of months ago and he is a great young bloke," O'Neill said.
"We started talking football and he got to experience the atmosphere of an action packed TDFL finals series at Sandy Creek.
"I soon realised that Kurtis has played a good standard of football at Rosebud in the MNPL in Division 1 and he is a senior premiership player there, so there is no doubt he can play.
"Kurtis didn't play last year and only played a handful of reserves matches this year before moving up here.
"So he is refreshed and looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and getting around his new teammates.
"We expect Kurtis will form part of our midfield rotations and he can play forward as well."
The Swans have emerged as the off-season pacesetters in the recruiting stakes after already landing six-time Albury premiership player Luke Daly and experienced defender Dion Gleeson who boasts experience in both the O&M and Goulburn Valley leagues.
The Swans have already re-signed the majority of their list and are yet to announce any significant departures.
They already boast the most depth in the competition after the reserves also won the flag this season for the second year in a row.
Jack Gray, Jake Cooper, Ben Jones and Caleb Betram all played in the senior flag this year after playing reserves the previous season to highlight the Swans' superior depth.
"The club has been in the fortunate position for a few years now where players choose to stay and others want to join us," Hibberson said.
"Which is a credit to the entire club for the hard work over a long period of time to put Chiltern back where it belongs as a perennial finals contender and premiership challenger.
"Kurtis came out and watched us during finals at Sandy Creek and was impressed by the depth of our list and the way both the seniors and reserves performed.
"No doubt Jarrod has been in his ear at work about joining Chiltern and we are excited to have Kurtis and his partner Molly and their two boys Spencer and Brady join the club next year.
"Kurtis has a great attitude, will be a great fit for our group and a bit of an unknown for opposition sides as well.
"So I'm excited to see what he brings to our side.
"Our list is in pretty good shape and we also have some promising kids coming through who will get their opportunity as well.
"This year four senior premiership players played in the reserves premiership the previous year which is a great endorsement of the club's depth and reward for effort for those blokes."
