Chiltern has landed an early recruiting coup, signing Dion Gleeson as assistant coach for the next two years.
In a stroke of luck for the Swans, Gleeson who plays for Congupna, recently relocated to the Border and asked to train with the club for the remainder of the season.
Congupna play Mulwala in the Murray league second semi-final on Saturday.
Gleeson has also had stints at the higher standard with Wangaratta Rovers and Shepparton United in the Goulburn Valley league.
The 29-year-old has strong family ties to the Swans with his father, Jeff, having previously played two seasons with the club.
His late grandfather, Kevin Newbound, won multiple premierships with the Swans in the 1950s while his uncle, Brendan Newbound, was part of the club's 1983 flag triumph.
Chiltern coach, Brad Hibberson, said the Swans had moved swiftly to sign Gleeson as assistant coach after he landed on their doorstep looking for somewhere to train.
"Ask any coach, recruiting is a tough gig and it's not often a player rocks up and asks to train, especially a highly-rated defender such as Dion," Hibberson said.
"Dion has played at a higher standard in the O&M and Goulburn Valley and presently the Murray league which is also a strong competition.
"I noticed he recently made the top-30 players in that area, so he obviously has his fair share of ability.
"The club also has a few contacts down that way and they also rate Dion highly.
"So we weren't going to say no when he asked to train with us."
Gleeson recently played his 200th match for his home club in Congupna where he has forged a reputation as a tall intercept marking defender who also provides plenty of run off half-back.
Hibberson felt signing an experienced player as assistant coach from outside the club would provide a different voice and training methods.
"Dion has coaching ambitions and sees this opportunity as a step in that direction," Hibberson said.
"Bringing in somebody from outside the club brings a different voice, training methods and drills.
"As a club we jumped at the opportunity because it's hard to find players that want to commit to the coaching side of things.
"So it was music to our ears when he told us about his coaching ambitions.
"I still haven't seen him play but he moves well on the training track and certainly ticks a lot of boxes."
Gleeson revealed he had a burning desire to play for the Swans to honour his grandfather who recently passed away.
"My Pa (Kevin Newbound) passed away last year and we were really close and it's something that I probably didn't cope with real well," Gleeson said.
"So to be able to pull on a Swans jumper next year and honour my Pa will mean a lot to me.
"Pa played in a couple of flags for the club and had a proud history playing for the Swans which is important to me.
"When I first relocated to the Border earlier this year I was looking for a club to train with during the week because I'm still playing with my home club Congupna this year.
"So the Swans were my first choice and they are a fantastic family club which I'm used to back home.
"Everybody was so welcoming and it's a successful playing group with both the seniors and reserves playing finals this weekend."
Gleeson also felt a coaching role was the logical next step in his football career.
"Coaching is something that I've always had a passion for so I jumped at the chance to be assistant coach when I sat down with the club," he said.
"I've been fortunate enough to play under some terrific coaches during my career and feel I've learnt a lot and I want to share my knowledge."
Gleeson is expected to slot into the Swans' defence next season but his immediate focus was helping Congupna progress deep into September as possible and hopefully end the club's premiership drought.
"With Congupna, I usually play on the opposition's third or fourth best forward," he said.
"I've also been playing a bit forward this year as well but I think I will play as a defender for Chiltern.
"I'm looking forward to the rivalry in the Tallangatta league because there are a lot of towns close together and everybody knows each other which gets the competitive juices flowing.
"I enjoy being part of those rivalries like Shepparton United and Shepparton Bears and Wangaratta Rovers and Wangaratta which I have been part of previously.
"But my immediate focus is Congupna and the second semi-final on Saturday is one of the most important matches of my career.
"The club hasn't even played in a grand final for 30-years let alone win one, so if we can win on Saturday it's going to be huge."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.