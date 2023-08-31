Being locked in a jail cell every night did nothing to deter Adam Geoffrey Breznovik's compulsion to get behind the wheel of a car and go for a drive.
He'd get released and he'd be back at it again.
This week his compulsion to ignore the law and disobey his licence disqualification once again landed him in custody.
That was for an appearance in Albury Local Court, via a video link to the dock in the police station next door.
The charge he faced, to which the North Albury man, 37, then pleaded guilty, was a second offence of driving while disqualified.
"This is the ninth time the offender has committed this offence," magistrate Melissa Humphreys said.
"And those previous times of imprisonment (for disqualified driving) have not deterred him.
The court heard that Breznovik's last disqualified driving matter was back in 2019.
Police told Ms Humphreys that the latest offending took place on March 3.
They stopped Breznovik in his green Holden Calais for random alcohol testing in Englehardt Street about 8.20am.
Breznovik was asked to produce his licence.
"I don't have one, I was able to get it back on the 21st," he replied, before providing police with a negative result to the test.
Police checks revealed that Breznovik's licence was disqualified until November 5, 2028, having been declared a habitual offender.
"The accused," police said, "was adamant that he was just unlicensed and that his disqualification had ended."
Breznovik was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, convicted and fined $990 and disqualified from driving for six months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.