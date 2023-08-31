THE soon-to-close sawmill at Corryong could become home to a recycling plant, a hothouse or abattoir.
Those are three options which have been floated as potential uses for Walkers Sawmill which is being forced to shut because of the Victorian government ending hardwood processing.
Owner Graham Walker said the original expectation that the mill would shut in September had altered.
"We reckon we've got enough logs to last us until Christmas," Mr Walker said.
A combination of having a greater stockpile than first thought and a slower throughput, due to five workers being on long service leave for four months, had extended the closure date.
Mr Walker said he would use drone footage of stacked logs to forecast a precise timeframe for finishing up.
"Personally it would be good to have it all cut off by Christmas, but we'll just see how we go," he said.
The mill, which opened in 1965, processes logs into pallets and has a workforce of 25.
Mr Walker expects two to three will remain to help turn waste into firewood for a period before a new role for the site is determined.
"There definitely will be a gap (between uses) and there's also a bit of a hiccup in that system, where the guys can't get their redundancy payment and be re-employed by me, which is totally stupid," he said.
The Victorian government announced on August 23 it was topping-up its redundancy assistance from $120,000 to $150,000 and giving extra money to those aged over 45.
Mr Walker said it was the first time he had seen those figures in writing and they would benefit his workers.
However, a sawmill voluntary transition package, described as now open, would not be accessible.
"Our package was all finalised before June so we can't get two bites at the cherry," Mr Walker said.
Up to three meetings between Mr Walker and Towong Shire have been held in recent months to discuss potential uses for the site.
He said the prospect of an abattoir, recycling plant and hothouse had been mentioned.
"We could turn one of the mill buildings into a food growing shed, we would take half the roof off and replace that with clear sheeting so you get a hothouse effect," Mr Walker said.
The recycling of soft plastics, such as silage wrap which now goes to landfill, and recycling hub for the shire had also been flagged.
