Federation Council manager blasts NSW planning flying squad

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:29am, first published 8:00am
Federation Council's development chief Susan Appleyard believes having a state-provided flying squad to assist with planning applications was next to useless. Picture by Mark Jesser
A NSW government flying squad meant to assist councils deal with a backlog of development applications has been labelled "far more of a hindrance than a help".

