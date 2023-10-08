Man arrested at hospital and charged over Lavington Square toilet fire

Police have arrested a man at Albury hospital after he allegedly set a toilet on fire at a shopping centre.
Investigators said the toilet was "well alight" when they arrived.
The blaze forced the centre to be evacuated as firefighters tackled the incident.
About 500 shoppers had to leave the site.
"A crime scene was established and (an) investigation into the cause of the fire was commenced," a police spokesman said.
"Following inquiries, police arrested a 20-year-old man at Albury hospital on Saturday.
"He was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with damage property by fire or explosion more than $15,000."
The man faced Wagga court on Sunday and was refused bail.
He will face Albury Local Court on Monday, October 9.
