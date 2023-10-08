The Border Mail
Man arrested at hospital and charged over Lavington Square toilet fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 9 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:50am
Police have arrested a man at Albury hospital after he allegedly set a toilet on fire at a shopping centre.

