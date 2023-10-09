A banned motorbike rider who crashed into a power pole, and went down and embankment and through a barbed wire fence, tested positive to marijuana and ice after the crash.
Phillip Ian Towns, 47, injured his legs and had to be assisted from a paddock by nearby residents following the July 16 incident last year.
He had been riding a 2002 Yamaha west on Whorouly Road at Whorouly when he lost control on a bend in the road.
Police attended about 4.20pm and checks showed he was banned from riding and the bike wasn't registered.
He was tested at North East Health which showed the drugs in his system.
Towns, who lives at a Cribbes Road home in Wangaratta, was also caught with ice during a search on January 31 this year.
He also breached bail last month after being seen by police walking late at night with marijuana in his pocket.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said her client had been using ice since the age of 20, and other drugs as a teen.
"That's an issue he needs to work on," Wangaratta magistrate Alexandra Burt said.
"It's one thing to have a substance use issue, it's another thing to drive a vehicle with substances in your system.
"That creates a real danger to those in the community"
Ms Burt said Towns needed to ensure he didn't ever have access to a vehicle.
"You really need to be careful of the kind of decisions you make if you want to be in the community," she said.
Towns will be assessed for a corrections order and be sentenced on Wednesday next week, October 18.
