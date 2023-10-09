The Border Mail
Drugged motorbike rider hit pole, crashed through barbed wire fence at Whorouly

By Wangaratta Court
October 9 2023 - 8:00pm
A banned motorbike rider who crashed into a power pole, and went down and embankment and through a barbed wire fence, tested positive to marijuana and ice after the crash.

