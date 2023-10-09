The Border Mail
Albury Council to put forward motion calling for balloon release ban at local government gathering

By Beau Greenway
October 9 2023 - 9:00pm
Albury Council will push for all NSW councils to ban balloon releases after unanimously adopting a new single use plastic policy.

