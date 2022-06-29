The Border Mail
Albury adopts reconciliation plan to support Aboriginal community with councillor saying offensive views shows need

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 29 2022 - 6:00pm
Indigenous link: Dancers perform at Albury Council's Australia Day formalities in Noreuil Park. The city is promoting its commitment to the Aboriginal community by supporting the Uluru statement and adopting a reconciliation plan.

UGLY feedback on Albury Council's plan to work with the Aboriginal community shows why the step's needed, a former deputy mayor says.

