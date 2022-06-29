A MULWALA councillor fears he will be dead before a new bridge connecting his town to Yarrawonga is built.
Andrew Kennedy, who will turn 52 on Friday, expressed his frustration, at the lack of movement on a new crossing, during this week's Federation Council meeting.
"The quicker it can be done, the better it can be done," Cr Kennedy said.
"You see five to 10 years (as a timeline for a new bridge), I'd like to see it in my lifetime, but I'm not that confident."
The council's engineering and roads chief Steve Carmichael shared Cr Kennedy's pessimism.
"I'm like you, I don't think either of us will be at the opening ceremony," Mr Carmichael said.
The comments come ahead of a visit on Thursday to Mulwala by NSW Roads Minister Sam Farraway.
Despite acknowledging support for the so-called green route, west of the existing span, for the new bridge, Mr Farraway has not committed to that option.
Cr Kennedy was speaking on a successful recommendation that stated "council continue to lobby relevant authorities on the urgent need for a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge".
In a letter dated May 27, Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke wrote to Transport for NSW's Wagga office outlining the critical demand to replace the 1924 bridge and calling for it be raised up from No.8 on the priority list for work on Murray River crossings.
"A date has not yet been set for construction of the new bridge but at this stage is scheduled as a funding priority within the next 5-10 years," Cr Bourke wrote.
"Council requests that urgent consideration is given to increase the priority of this bridge replacement due to our serious concerns, also shared frequently by our community and other road users."
Mr Bourke also highlighted vehicle counts showing increased movement, while Mr Kennedy told the council meeting that recent roadwork in Yarrawonga had caused traffic to bank back 1.6 kilometres into Mulwala.
Mr Carmichael raised concerns that the recent NSW budget gave little hope of progress.
"The wheels have stopped turning on building Murray River crossings at the moment, we're going to push very, very hard," Mr Carmichael said.
"The one thing we've got to try and do is hopefully get it elevated up because at the moment it's way down the list."
A new bridge across Lake Mulwala has long been proposed, with VicRoads commissioning a planning study in 2009.
Much debate has followed but a firm commitment to a route and a funding model has not been finalised.
