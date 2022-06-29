Albury police have shared images of two people with warrants out for their arrest.
Police have sought information for Arthur Burvill, 64, who has an outstanding arrest warrant.
He is known around the Lavington and Thurgoona areas.
Police are also on the lookout for 43-year-old man Trevor Degem, who is wanted on an outstanding conviction warrant.
He has been known to frequent Albury and Wodonga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Others wanted by police include Tom Cavallaro, 28, who is known around the Denilquin area.
Deniliquin police also want to determine the whereabouts of Crystal Hack, 32, who has an outstanding conviction warrant and would be recognised around Denilquin and Swan Hill.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted people can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Denilquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
