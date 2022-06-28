The Winter Solstice, what a sobering and poignant event, an event creating unity and connectivity amongst all those impacted by the tyranny of suicide, the leading cause of death among young Australians aged 16 to 25. It was however comforting to see resources in situ that night such as headspace and Lifeline offering advice and guidance to those struggling.
Conversely, the absence of Albury Wodonga Health and its so-called mental health services, as one visitor from Bendigo put it, "that's embarrassing". Their notable absence despite a grand final-esque line of those at greatest risk of suicide living within their wider catchment i.e. young males, ADF personnel, youngsters with eating disorders, co-morbidities with drug and alcohol issues, struggling farmers etc. etc.
Smarten up AWH honchos, our most vulnerable citizens need you.
I fully support development of the block on the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona Streets, Albury. It is a prime location deserving of a statement showpiece for our growing city. Unfortunately what is currently proposed falls short of Henry Dinning's claims of "creative flair" and it is disappointing that his response to valid criticism is to hurl abuse rather than listen and take on board feedback. As a result, when he claims that the proposed design is looking forwards it appears that his only concern is the potential the precedent of overdevelopment will have on future developments.
The height of the proposal being well above anything else in the area and the lack of consideration of traffic and pedestrian safety are certainly legitimate concerns for neighbours to express (I am not a neighbour). To purport a nod to art deco is a long bow and there is no relevant maritime history that needs to be reflected in a building looking like the bow of a modern cruise liner. Opposition to inappropriate overdevelopment that not only misses the mark with respect to current planning requirements but also misses the opportunity to create an attractive showpiece of sustainable development in our changing climate is not a NIMBY knee jerk response.
Albury deserves better and with the caring citizens who raised their voices to object and a developer and architect willing to listen as well as a team on council who have shown already that they are open to feedback, I have confidence that Albury will do better.
I read with interest Cassie Metcalfe's wait for surgery stretching out to nine months. Cassie stated that she is contemplating private health to speed up the system. I have private health and my wait time for a knee replacement is four months.
