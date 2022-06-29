Migrants and refugees from western Sydney could resettle in Greater Hume Shire as part of NSW government initiative.
The $3 million NSW Growing Regions of Welcome Grow pilot program, partnered by Australian Red Cross, launched at Walla on Tuesday and is designed to help new arrivals to the state find employment and feel at home in regional areas.
Albury Council and Federation Shire are also on board with the project.
Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said it was a game changer for migrant and refugee communities.
"I think it's a wonderful test case and a wonderful example for the rest of the nation that regional towns, such as Walla, can embrace our migrants and refugees here in NSW," he said.
"The job opportunities and the employment growth is there and we've got some amazing industries here.
"They can settle here, or in one of the adjoining townships, send their kids to school and be able to purchase or rent affordably compared to Sydney.
"It shows that our multicultural success story is not just metropolitan Sydney or metropolitan Melbourne, it's right throughout Australia.
"It's a wonderful pilot program and I hope it runs beyond a pilot program and is something other states and territories follow."
Kotzur managing director Andrew Kotzur has been an integral part of Walla's involvement.
"This program in our community grew out of the opportunity that we have for people where, in many cases, the metropolitan area is not their natural environment," he said.
"It becomes a win-win for communities in terms of increasing diversity and clearly for businesses, it's an opportunity for prospective employers. That's really where we see the whole benefit of the program.
"It's no secret that there's a shortage in the workforce, but it's not without challenges, because housing is also very challenging at the moment.
"It's something that communities like Walla can't do on their own, but by combining the Federation and Greater Hume shires and Albury Council, we're hoping we can find solutions. With the three local government areas, there is a very diverse range of opportunities for employment."
As part of the program, Western Sydney Regional Employment Hub will provide a gateway between participants and employers to help migrants and refugees facilitate a move.
Democratic Republic of Congo refugee Esiteli Nyiarukundo came to Albury in 2016 and will help others to do the same.
She joined the Australian Red Cross in 2018 was appointed to the GROW program as a backbone coordinator to help attract and retain new arrivals to regional NSW.
"I have always had passion to support people from refugee and migrant backgrounds because some of the challenges they do face I faced when I first arrived here in Australia," Ms Nyiarukundo said.
NSW coordinator general for settlement Professor Peter Shergold, Multicultural NSW chief executive Joseph La Posta and Australian Red Cross community lead Neil Barber also spoke at the launch, while a Congolese dance performance was well received by all in attendance.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
