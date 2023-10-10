Frank Sullivan, a retired widower residing in Lavington, has been forced to double the amount he puts away to pay his gas and electricity bills over the past 12 months.
And he is struggling with the financial strain.
"I don't know how families cope, how they get on, how they survive," Mr Sullivan said.
"A lot of the people in the city we live in are so well-off they've got no understanding about people who are doing it tough.
"I've spent 50 years in Albury-Wodonga involved in welfare, so as far as I'm concerned, I do know what I'm talking about when I say something like that."
Mr Sullivan is not the only Border resident struggling to pay their energy bills.
According to the NSW Energy and Water Ombudsman's annual report released on Wednesday, October 11, energy bill complaints have increased by 28 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year in the Murray region.
Electricity accounted for 82 per cent of total complaints, and gas accounted for 16 per cent.
The Riverina region saw a less dramatic rise of 5 per cent, with electricity accounting for 84 per cent of total complaints and gas accounting for 16 per cent.
Owner of The Kebab Place on Dean Street, Sami Nasri, said running the business has become increasingly difficult as "electricity just gets higher and higher and higher".
"Before COVID, we were getting by alright, but now, within the last two years or so, everything has gone so dramatically up," he said.
"People aren't spending; they're holding back because their taxes are going up, prices, rent, their house, everything has become more hard and difficult.
"And for us, it really has dropped a lot of business because of that situation."
Mr Nasri said he is frustrated because it seems that whenever the government tries to help in one area, prices increase in another.
"You've got the big corporate companies, but it (energy prices) doesn't really shake them as much because they can claim it on tax and things like that - there's always a loophole," he said.
"But for small businesses, it's very hard to go through that loophole because that's the system.
"So until we figure out a situation where we can help everyone, not just the big corporations, then we will never be able to move forward - we will always be stuck behind."
Jayne Bowen, co-owner of Peter Bowen Homes, is comparing prices with other energy suppliers to reduce costs.
"They've probably increased by 30 per cent in the last two years, which is a significant amount," she said.
"As a business, energy costs are a fairly significant part of our build cost, and unfortunately, you have to pass it on to the customers.
"Unfortunately, it is what it is, and you just have to bear the costs."
The NSW Energy and Water Ombudsman received 17,852 complaints in 2022-2023, a 22 per cent increase compared to 2020/2021.
Janine Young, the Energy and Water Ombudsman for NSW, said the increase in complaints can be largely attributed to significant rises in energy prices and mortgage and rent increases.
"Cost of living pressures have affected a growing number of people in regional NSW, many of whom already face additional barriers in accessing support services when compared to consumers from heavily resourced cities," she said.
"The increase in credit complaints from regional areas paints a concerning picture when we look at the real-life circumstances behind the complaint.
"Customers are accruing more debt and run the risk of being disconnected or credit listed if they can't keep on top of their bills.
"We want customers from right across NSW to know that we are here for them. If you have a problem you can't work out with your provider, we can review your bill, check your rebate entitlements, talk to retailers about outstanding issues and resolve your complaint, give us a call."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.