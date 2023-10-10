A Wodonga woman has been left "embarrassed" and "shocked" after she says she was denied dental service due to her assistance dog.
Leanne Grosvenor, with her Kelpie, Shia, of four years, said she was denied dental treatments on two occasions after needing to access the service at Albury Wodonga Health Dental (AWH) on High Street because of immense pain from a tooth.
"I've had a chipped tooth for a while, and it has ended up being quite sore, which has resulted in swelling in the gums - when I rang the dental clinic on September 28, they were fine until I mentioned my assistance dog and it was an automatic no," she said.
Ms Grosvenor said that, upon asking why, she was told that the clinic needed to remain clean, given it was a health service.
She said she was treated poorly and denied treatment, which goes against the disability discrimination act.
"I was very upset," she said. "It's not OK."
Ms Grosvenor said Shia was recognised with mindDog Australia, registered and had undergone intense training.
"Albury Wodonga Health Dental asked for an immunisation certificate for Shia," she said.
"It is not a legal requirement to show that paperwork, but because I didn't, I was denied dental treatment."
On October 4, Ms Grosvenor told the clinic it was against the law to refuse her service.
She said she could not afford to see a private dentist, and "why should someone with mental health issues and on a disability pension go to a private dentist that they can't afford?".
Ms Grosvenor said Shia played a crucial role in her mental health and usually wouldn't let something like this bother her, but she couldn't let it go - given the stress it had caused her.
A spokesperson from Albury Wodonga Health said the dental services complied with Dental Health Services Victoria's policy and procedure and that included assistance dog procedure.
The spokesperson disputed that Ms Grosvenor was denied access to the services and that Albury Wodonga Health "remain committed to supporting her to access care as soon as possible".
"AWH Dental Services sincerely regret and apologise for any difficulty that Leanne has experienced in accessing our services," the spokesperson said.
Disability access support for mindDog Sarah Kemp said the organisation supported the rights for people to go to places such as dentists with their assistance dogs.
"The Commonwealth Disability Discrimination Act of 1992 protects these rights," Ms Kemp said.
"The unlawful denial of access or placing of conditions is very upsetting for mindDog clients and the effect can be far reaching."
Ms Grosvenor said upon contacting the organisation again she was told they would no longer be discussing anything further.
At the very least, she said she would like the service to acknowledge the unfair conduct but also they "should know that they're not getting away with it".
"My dog is highly trained and goes through yearly assessments," she said.
"I didn't just buy a jacket offline.
"Since having Shia, I know my rights, and he's opened up my world a lot.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.