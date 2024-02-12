MITTA UNITED: Gains, losses, Q&A with Luke Hodgkin and prospects this season

WE SAY: Mitta United may have only missed finals by percentage last season but their sixth-place finish was arguably flattered by a friendly draw where they played all bottom four sides twice which guaranteed eight of their nine wins. While competitive at full-strength, the Mountain Men's lack of depth was sorely exposed when injuries inevitably hit during the season. While their top-six players last year including Jarrod, Luke and Jake Hodgkin alongside Ethan Redcliffe and Louie Miller are the equal of most sides in the competition, they won't have the same luxury this season. Losing Redcliffe is a savage blow and you have to feel for the Blues who re-signed the star goalkicker on a two-year deal before he decided to rejoin Wodonga before Christmas. Nick Hynes is a proven goalkicker at this level and booted 65 goals for Dederang-Mount Beauty two years ago but Hynes doesn't make defenders nervous like Redcliffe can when in full-flight. Miller is set to spend a large chunk of the season overseas with work commitments and alongside the departure of Jake Hodgkin will leave a gaping hole in the Blues' midfield rotations. No doubt Shane Munro, Tom Gibbs and Darcy McKimmie should prove to be quality signings but it's hard to see the Blues snaring a finals berth unless they can add further depth to the list.