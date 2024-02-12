GO WITH THE 'FLO': Blues president reveals club's stance on 'Reddie' contract

Mitta United has decided against entering into a potentially messy clearance wrangle with Wodonga for the services of star forward Ethan Redcliffe this season.
Redcliffe signed a two-year contract with the Blues after his sensational debut season in the TDFL last year where he booted 110 goals after crossing from Wodonga.
Redcliffe, 21, confirmed to The Border Mail in December that he 'wanted to go back to Wodonga while I'm still young.'
The livewire booted 40 goals from 15 matches at the kennel in 2022.
Redcliffe could potentially kick 60 plus this season in a Bulldogs side that is a lot stronger than when he was previously at the club after returning to finals last year for the first time since 2009.
Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin refused to comment at the time on whether the Blues would force their star goalkicker to honour his contract.
But Blues president Lawrence 'Flo' Hodgkin revealed on Monday that the club would grant Redcliffe's wish to return to Wodonga.
"If 'Reddie' wants to go back to Wodonga, we will clear him," Hodgkin said.
"That's his decision on where he wants to play.
"He signed a two-year contract but wants to go back to Wodonga.
"I know Wodonga released 'Reddie' from his contract last year when he wanted to join us.
"It just proves that contracts aren't worth much these days are they?
"The most disappointing aspect of this whole saga is that we originally found out in The Border Mail in December that 'Reddie' was contemplating going back to Wodonga.
"I just wished either 'Reddie' or someone from Wodonga had let us know instead.
"But at the end of the day, he is only young and proved he was a class above in the TDFL and has still got plenty of footy left in him.
"So you like to see him playing at a higher standard in that regard.
"Hopefully we see him back in the big white V again at some stage in the future but I'm getting old and the club might sack me as president before we see 'Reddie' again."
In a positive for the Blues, they are set to field both thirds and fourths again this season.
The Blues had both grades last year for the first time since 2017 after previously not having thirds.
"We are struggling a little bit in regards to numbers for under-14s but we will battle through the season," Hodgkin said.
"Under-12s is not a problem because you don't have to worry about permits for that.
"We have got enough numbers for thirds.
"So we will have all four grades and now we just have to get the results on the board."
