'PERRY' ON TOP: Pigeons land another star recruit with VFL experience

Yarrawonga has signed superfit midfielder Perry Lewis-Smith to cap another stunning off-season at JC Lowe Oval.
Lewis-Smith split his time last season with Northern Bullants in the VFL as well as playing with Mornington in the MPNFL.
Pigeon's premiership coach Steve Johnson revealed Lewis-Smith 'fell into our lap' and it was a massive bonus to sign a player of his calibre so late in the off-season.
"We are excited to get Perry on board and we think he can really add to our midfield group," Johnson said.
"He is a professional young footballer that just wants to keep on improving and we feel will be a real asset to us.
"Perry fell into our lap a little bit through a connection of the football club who recommended to him that the O&M is a strong competition and that Yarrawonga is a strong club that would be worth having a chat to.
"So that was how we initiated contact and then Perry decided to have a training run with us a while back and has just now decided to commit.
"It's a big effort and commitment from him because he will be travelling from the Mornington Peninsula to play.
"The plan is to train on Thursday nights, work in Yarrawonga on Friday and play Saturday and head back to Melbourne during the week to work.
"That just gives you an insight into the commitment and the attitude of the bloke.
"He is certainly not coming to Yarrawonga chasing what he could have got compared to what other clubs in other competitions were offering him.
"So we are rapt to be able to secure him."
The arrival of Lewis-Smith is deflating news for rival clubs trying to narrow the gap on the reigning premier who only lost two matches last season and is on a 11-match winning streak.
Johnson revealed his former GWS teammate Toby Greene recently stayed at his house alongside Lewis-Smith who was fortunate enough to have a training run with the AFL superstar.
Lewis-Smith, 25, was a super talented junior player who amassed 10 best and fairests including three league best and fairests throughout his junior career.
"Perry had a training session with Toby when they both stayed and spent three hours with him and picking his brain on how he can improve," Johnson said.
"It was just an insight for Perry in regards to the intensity on how an AFL player trains.
"I know one thing is certain, Perry will leave no stone unturned in how he prepares himself to play.
"Perry is in as good a nick as I've seen any player outside of the AFL which is a credit to him.
"He had his heart set on getting drafted as a younger player and was overlooked because he was a bit small in the eyes of talent scouts.
"But he played TAC Cup in a very strong side for Sandringham Dragons.
"His nickname was 'The Machine' and he had the highest registered and recorded beep test - 15.7 - out of all TAC Cup players competing in the 2016 combines."
Perry is playing for Palmerston in the NTFL over the off-season and has also had previous stints with Port Melbourne in the VFL and Surfers Paradise in the AFL Queensland competition.
Johnson said Lewis-Smith was on the hunt for a new club after not enjoying himself with VFL battlers Northern Bullants last season.
"Last year, Perry was at Northern Bullants and wasn't enjoying his footy as much as he would have liked because they were obviously getting belted a fair bit," he said.
"Once we heard he could be on the move, I've put a fair bit of work in getting him over the line.
"After watching him train a couple of times I think he will prove to be among the top echelon of midfielders in the competition.
"He can play off half-back as well and will be a handy addition but the biggest positive of the off-season is that we have been able to maintain our playing list.
"That's the most pleasing thing from my perspective."
